The number of COVID-19 cases in Guadalupe County surpassed 200 this week.
In the most recent updates from the Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator, there are a total 210 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county.
Since Friday, 29 county residents have tested positive for the illness including one who was hospitalized, seven of those were announced on Tuesday.
In total, 172 people have recovered.
In the county’s news release, it states that there are multiple cases in the same households.
According to the state, as of June 15, 3,058 tests had been administered in Guadalupe County.
Of the 38 active cases, New Braunfels has 16 active cases, Seguin has eight, the unincorporated area has five, there are three hospitalizations, and Schertz, Marion, Selma and SilverTree Nursing home have one each.
Officials encourage residents to continue practicing social distancing and other ways of helping to stop the spread of the illness including, washing hands for 20 seconds with soap and water; avoiding touching faces, noses and eyes; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; staying home if sick or f=feeling sick; covering coughs or sneezes; and cleaning surfaces and frequently touched objects often.
And wear a mask! I'm perfectly healthy and low risk and still wear mine in public because it protects OTHERS. Come on people, try and develop a little bit of empathy while we're in a pandemic.
