The city of Seguin and the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center once again are pairing up with the New Braunfels Food Bank to fill the cupboards of hundreds of community members.
A mega food distribution is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. June 18 at the Seguin Events Complex-Coliseum with the intent of feeding up to 1,000 residents.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has really taken a toll nationally and locally,” Seguin Public Information Officer Jennifer Sourdellia said. “Now more than ever, there is a struggle for so many to put food on the table. By being a part of this vital event, it is our hope to help individuals in our community who are truly in need during this crisis.”
The drive-through distribution will share similarities to a previous distribution held in April at the same location where more than 800 families collectively filled their trunks with more than 100,000 pounds of food items.
“The food distribution hosted back in April was very well attended, which shows that there is a definite need for this type of event in Seguin,” Sourdellia said. “At that point in time during the pandemic, it was difficult to find basic grocery items in stock on store shelves. Now, due to many people losing their jobs because of layoffs, furloughs, and businesses closing, there are many people in our community who can’t afford to buy food. If we can help to provide families with a couple weeks of food to help sustain them for a little while, then we are happy to do so.”
The items distributed will vary from non-perishable canned goods to fresh produce, all designed to last an average sized family for several meals, New Braunfels Food Bank Programs Manager Junarin Abueg said.
“It will be a mixture of perishable and non-perishable [items like] dairy,” he said. “When I say non-perishable it would be all the canned goods like canned vegetables; you can have canned protein as well. We’ll have produce. It just depends on whatever we have next week.”
The previous distribution experienced a problem where some attendees who registered for the event online had trouble during the check-in process, and local organizers are working alongside the food bank to remedy past issues, Sourdellia said.
“As far as the check-in is concerned, we’re trying to employ more volunteers during the distribution,” Abueg said.
He said organizers are going to devote 20% of volunteers to help with the registration/check-in process using a computerized system to make the process move faster.
“We are also having a backup of paper copies just in case something breaks down, which we had been experiencing,” Abueg said. “Sometimes the WiFi signal goes on and off.”
If a resident attends the distribution without pre-registering, they may still receive food, Sourdellia said.
“We understand that not everyone has computers or internet access, so we encourage those individuals to register over the phone,” she said. “While registration is required, we will not turn away anyone if they show up to the distribution without registering.”
Food Bank staff and volunteers will be on site to register people as necessary, Sourdellia said. Registrants will need to provide a form of identification on the day of the food distribution event at check-in.
To register or volunteer for the distribution visit, nbfoodbank.org/cvresponse .
Those without internet access can register over the phone at 830-327-6000 or 830-401-1360.
