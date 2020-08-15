A pair of pursuits, a wreck involving a deputy constable, a vehicle crashing through a house, stolen vehicles and the theft of an ATM kept area law enforcement officers busy on Wednesday night, into Thursday morning, officials said.
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols said the action began around 11 p.m. when a Seguin police officer spotted a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 10 that was identified as stolen.
The vehicle led officers from several area agencies on a pursuit to San Antonio then back to Seguin, Nichols said.
The chase ended after officers used a spike strip on the vehicle, the chief said.
“We finally got some tire spikes on the vehicle and the guy surrendered,” he said.
The vehicle was reported stolen out of Houston.
Police continue to investigate.
Later in the evening, about 1:45 a.m., a Guadalupe County constable deputy reported seeing a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed through an intersection, Nichols said.
As the constable initiated a stop on the vehicle, the van stopped, then backed up into the patrol car and took off, Nichols said.
A chase ensued. When the suspect vehicle wrecked, the driver fled on foot leading officers on a foot chase in the downtown area.
“We did not catch that person, and we do not have a suspect,” Nichols said.
Upon further investigation, officers learned the van was stolen from a business on Guadalupe Street and then crashed into a house on Saunders Street, Nichols said.
“It’s possible the vehicle had just crashed into the house and was fleeing from there when the constable saw him,” he said.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident due to the vehicle allegedly ramming a law enforcement officer’s vehicle, Nichols said.
About 4 a.m. a truck reported stolen out of Houston backed up to the First Bank of America’s ATM machine on FM 46 and West Kingsbury Street. The suspect wrapped a chain around the ATM, then accelerated the truck, pulling the ATM machine out of place.
“They were gone in a minute,” Nichols said.
The driver of the truck was wearing a mask and there were no identifiable features caught in the video, the chief said.
Police did recover the truck later that morning, but the suspect and ATM machine were gone, Nichols said.
The theft remains under investigation.
Nichols said it is unclear if any of the incidents were connected.
