After nearly two full decades, members of the Seguin Fire Department and Seguin Police Department still refuse to forget.
The departments are partnering again to host a memorial ceremony in honor of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Local first responders will join together at a a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony.
It begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and will help everyone in attendance remember the people who lost their lives 20 years ago in the attacks.
The ceremony takes place in front of the Seguin Police Department, 350 N. Guadalupe St. in Seguin. Everyone is invited to attend, pay homage and remember the tragedy that unfolded.
The Seguin Fire Department has hosted an annual ceremony to honor and remember the 2,996 people who died in the terror event. Victims included 246 passengers in the airplanes, 2,606 peopel in the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers and on the ground, and 125 people at the Pentagon.
Of the people killed, 411 were emergency workers — firefighters, police officers, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
Seguin Fire Chief Dale Skinner spoke at last year’s ceremony, where he outlined the importance of hosting such an event and keeping the victims’ memories alive.
“I was talking to a group of firefighters earlier before the ceremony, and one of them said he was 5 years old when it occurred,” Skinner said. “I feel that it is my duty to educate these folks that life is precious and that we can’t take each day for granted because you don’t know.”
