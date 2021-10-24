GUADALUPE COUNTY — A naked man triggered a chain-reaction wreck Thursday on Farm-to-Market Road 725 between County Line and Klein roads in New Braunfels’ Guadalupe County section, sending him and four others to area hospitals, officials said.
Emergency crews were called about 2:50 p.m. to the 2000 block of FM 725 near South Bank Boulevard, said David Ferguson, New Braunfels communications coordinator.
“We were called for a traffic accident at the location,” Ferguson said. “A man in a white Toyota Camry struck the rear of a Ford Expedition, then attempted to leave the scene driving northbound on FM 725.”
The man was seen running down the road, banging on people’s windows before getting back into the Camry, Ferguson said.
“He struck the rear of a Ford F-150 pickup truck, which caused the F-150 to go into the opposite lane of traffic, where it struck a Nissan that was headed southbound,” he said.
The Camry driven by the suspect was pushed off the road and into the brush, Ferguson said.
“Officers quickly detained him without further incident,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson and New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Donny Obuch confirmed the people who were hurt are New Braunfels residents and were transported to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.
They included the suspect, a 48-year-old man; a 34-year-old man who was driving the Expedition and his passenger, a 70-year-old woman; a 73-year-old man who was driving the F-150, and a 69-year-old man who was driving the Nissan.
Conditions of all were not available Friday afternoon. Ferguson said possible charges are pending against the suspect, who was transported to Resolute Hospital then to San Antonio Military Medical Center.
Obuch said no one else was injured in the melee, and crews quickly extinguished a fire resulting from one of the vehicles being hit. NBFD sent 20 firefighters and paramedics, several fire apparatus and five ambulances to the scene, where they remained until 5:25 p.m., Obuch said.
