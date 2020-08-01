SCHERTZ — Two teens were killed in an early morning wreck on Friday in Schertz.
A collision between a Nissan Altima and a Jeep Cherokee claimed the lives of 19-year-old Madison F. O’Neil, of Cibolo, and 17-year-old Taina J. Rivera, of Schertz, the Schertz Police Department said in a news release.
The wreck happened about 1 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of FM 3009 and Webster Drive.
Police said it appeared the Jeep was traveling south on FM 3009 when the east-bound Altima attempted to make a left turn in front of the SUV.
The driver of the car, O’Neil, was pronounced dead at the scene. Rivera, O’Neil’s passenger, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical center for treatment, but later died as a result of her injuries, the release said.
The driver of the Jeep, 17-year-old Thomas Wentworth, of San Antonio, was checked out at the scene by Schertz EMS and released.
Police do not believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.
The wreck is under investigation.
