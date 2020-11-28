Guadalupe County had 82 confirmed active cases of the novel coronavirus, a county official reported last week.
Along with the confirmed active cases, the county had 62 probable-active cases and nine patients hospitalized locally, according to a statement Emergency Management Coordinator/Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder released Tuesday.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center reported that its seven-day moving average for hospitalizations decreased to two from four the previous week, Pinder said.
The number of deaths confirmed to county officials remained at 46 and the Texas Department of State Health Services’ webpage still listed 79 deaths in the county, he wrote.
There were 14 confirmed active cases in New Braunfels, eight in Cibolo, 25 in Seguin, 10 in Schertz, two in Marion, none in Selma and 23 in Guadalupe County’s unincorporated areas.
The number of probable active reflects people who have been tested for the virus, confirmed positive but remaining in the period between infection and recovery, or their results had yet to be confirmed by an epidemiologist, Pinder has said.
On Tuesday, probable-confirmed cases tracked at four in New Braunfels, 18 in Cibolo, 12 in Seguin, 12 in Schertz, none in Marion or Selma, and 16 in the county’s unincorporated areas.
