Two more Guadalupe County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, one of which was hospitalized.
In the Monday report from the county, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said his office was notified of the two newest cases, bringing the county up to 87 total cases.
As of Monday, there were 34 active cases, five of which are hospitalized, and 53 recoveries.
Officials say Cibolo has 21 cases, Seguin 16, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 15, the unincorporated county has 13, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six.
Officials also remind residents they are only sending out updates three days a week as of May 1.
Last 24hrs 22 tests were performed for of a total of 637 test. Over the weekend 15 tests were performed.
