Following social media comments about a suspicious interaction between someone in a car and a student walking home from elementary school, authorities are asking parents and students to be more careful in the neighborhoods.
Seguin ISD officials contacted the police about an alleged incident involving a Weinert Elementary School student that purportedly happened April 21, said Sean Hoffmann, the district’s chief communications officer. Weinert’s principal on April 23 sent home a letter to parents about the incident.
“The purpose of this message is to let you know that we are aware of the social media posts regarding the safety of our walkers,” Principal Mary Hernandez’s letter read. “Weinert and Seguin ISD administrators are working closely with local law enforcement to verify and gather more information on the incidents as described in the posts.”
Someone from the school contacted a mother about an incident, explaining a copy of a Facebook post regarding the incident was sent to school administration, Seguin Police Department Detective Sgt. Aaron Seidenberger said. Police spoke with the mother and school officials, he said.
From there, the department took additional preventative action, Seidenberger said.
“We also set up a two-week extra patrol for the school,” he said. “This was an isolated incident and we have had no reports of anything further, but we are remaining vigilant about the report.”
Facebook posts alleged a vehicle stopped and talked to three students walking between school and home during the week of April 19, Hoffmann said. Other posts indicated that another student felt uncomfortable on the way to school and a separate post stated that there had been three similar “incidents in the past few weeks,” he said.
“Ms. Hernandez has spent considerable time talking to students and contacting parents for details,” Hoffmann said. “[Seguin ISD Safety Director Victor] Pacheco has involved Seguin PD. It should be noted that no parents have called, emailed or visited with Ms. Hernandez to report that their student has experienced any of these issues.”
Ramiro Sosa said he has a daughter who attends the school and he wondered why administrators took longer than a day to notify parents about incidents that he heard took place on Wednesday. Plus, school personnel did not notify all parents, but a selected few, Sosa said.
He would like to see the school and district personnel be more cognitive of possible problems around the neighborhoods to protect the students.
“Step up security on the campuses, all the campuses around, not just Weinert,” Sosa said. “Have a cop so if a kid is screaming for help, there you go.”
Hernandez wrote in her letter to parents that she would update them when more information became available.
She encouraged parents to stay aware and talk with their children about strangers.
“In the meantime, I encourage you to have important conversations with your children,” she wrote. “Ask that they remain vigilant of their surroundings and report incidents to an adult, especially when they are walking too and from school.”
