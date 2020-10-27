Guadalupe County officials reported two more COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
The two new discoveries bring the county’s official total to 46 deaths, Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said Tuesday morning in a report to the Guadalupe County Commissioners Court.
On Sept. 21, Guadalupe County added an additional 1,601 COVID-19 cases the state health department staff identified through laboratory test reports. The cases had not been reported in the system prior to late September and county officials continue to sift through them, Pinder said.
One of the two new deaths was from August and the other was from September, he said.
As of Tuesday, the county had recognized 15 new active cases, 14 to-be-determined cases, 38 probable cases and one to-be-determined case removed from its rolling tally, Pinder said.
It brought the active number to 19, recoveries to 3,767, probable cases to 370 for a total of 4,202 cases in the county and 82 to-be-determined cases, he said.
Active cases dispersed across Guadalupe County showed no cases in the New Braunfels section, three in Cibolo, 10 in Seguin, none in Schertz, one in Marion, and five in the unincorporated areas of the county.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Drew Engelke said he received an update during the meeting from an executive at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and that the hospital had one COVID-19 patient. Last week, the hospital reported having six active cases, Pinder said.
“That’s last week’s number but they’re still maintaining a rolling average per day of less than one,” he said
