Guadalupe County is reporting 17 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths and zero hospitalizations at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center as of Monday.
According to a news release by Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder, Guadalupe County was informed of 17 newly confirmed positive or probable cases that were added to the active roster. Guadalupe County has reported 2,202 cases of which there are 263 active cases with 1,939 recoveries to date. The county is also reporting 164 probable cases that are not included in its totals.
Since COVID-19 hit Guadalupe County, county offices received confirmation from that state that 40 residents have died due to the illness. However, the Texas Department of State Health Services shows 66 COVID-19 fatalities for Guadalupe County.
“Due to the lag in the reporting, we have not yet been provided all of the deaths,” Pinder said.
While the number of reported deaths increased on the state level, the number of patients hospitalized at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center has dropped to zero, Pinder reported.
The hospital has reported the deaths of 34 Guadalupe County residents at its facility.
Active cases in Guadalupe County include 77 in Cibolo, 57 in Schertz, 48 in Seguin 48 in the incorporated area, 18 in the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County, 12 in Selma and three in Marion.
