Seguin Fire and EMS evaluate a man in the back of a Guadalupe County SHeriff's deputy's patrol unit following a stabbing incident on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 on Park Creek Drive.

GUADALUPE COUNTY — An altercation between a pair of men ended with one stabbed and hospitalized, and the other arrested and jailed on Wednesday.

Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate the stabbing, GCSO Criminal Investigations Lt. Tarinna Skrzycki-Pfeil said.

A 65-year-old Hispanic man was stabbed in the stomach and flown to San Antonio Military Medical Center where he underwent surgery, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.

“The victim told deputies Francisco Cabilla stabbed him,” she said.

Cabilla, 66, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Guadalupe County Jail, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.

Investigators did not know the motive for the stabbing as of Wednesday night, Skrzycki-Pfeil said.

First responders were called about 12:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Parkcreek Drive for reports of a man with a stab wound, Skrzycki-Pfeil said. Emergency crews arrived and found the two men and began trying to piece together what happened.

After a medical helicopter flew the injured man to the San Antonio hospital, another medical crew appeared to evaluate a man as he sat handcuffed in a GCSO patrol sport utility vehicle.

They paramedics released the suspect to law enforcement, who then closed Cabilla inside the SUV.

