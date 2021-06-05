Distracted driving on roadways is an issue state officials and local police find important and seek to curb.
Seguin police officers don’t keep track of how many wrecks distracted driving causes in the city, but sometimes they think they have a good idea when it happens, Traffic Officer Willie Ybarra said.
“Most people I’ll ask them ‘what were you doing prior to the accident, were you on your phone?’” he said. “[Many] people will be honest and say, ‘Yeah, I was on my phone’ or something like that. A good majority of them don’t. They’ll say, ‘I was just driving and I ran into the back of a car.’ You’re telling me you’re on the road and there’s a truck in front of you and you just run into the back of a truck?”
Whatever the causes, and if everyone admits doing it, distracted driving is an ongoing problem in Texas, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
In 2020, nearly 1 in 5 crashes on Texas roads was caused by a distracted driver in which 367 people died and 2,205 were seriously injured, TxDOT said. So again, the department is touting its annual “Talk. Text. Crash.” campaign as a call-to-action encouraging drivers to keep their heads up and remain alert while driving.
Distractions include texting, eating, changing stereo settings and more, and they all can be dangerous.
Seguin police responded to 693 reportable traffic accidents in 2020 and 835 the year before, Chief Terry Nichols said. The numbers don’t include minor accidents in which no report was taken, he said.
The department keeps no separate data on the causes of wrecks but Ybarra said he has seen an increase in distracted drivers on the road.
“Texting on the phone is a distraction I’ve noticed a lot,” he said. “A good majority of them are on their phones while driving. I’ve been with the department 26 years and been on traffic 15. Over the years, I’ve noticed the number of accidents have increased. I can’t say it’s attributable to the cell phone.”
While he anecdotally believes wrecks have increased over the years, the dip in reportable crashes from 2019 to 2020 likely was caused due to fewer drivers on the road for much of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ybarra said.
People are getting back to driving more and the department wants to caution against distracted driving and any other perilous activity on the roads, Ybarra said.
“We try to always emphasize safety,” he said. “Safety is the number one thing. We’d like to let the public know it takes you five minutes to get across town. You can put your phone down for five minutes.”
Since Sept. 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write or send a text while driving in Texas. Violators can face a fine of up to $200.
TxDOT’s “Talk. Text. Crash.” campaign educates residents statewide about the dangers of distracted driving and raises awareness of statewide laws, the state agency said. The campaign addresses and discourages all forms of distracted driving and is aimed at saving lives and reducing crashes.
“Distracted driving is any activity that takes your attention away from driving,” TxDOT said. “Distractions can include anything from texting and talking on a mobile phone to eating and drinking, putting on makeup, shaving, reading, programming a navigation system, watching a video and even adjusting the radio.”
Even using a voice-to-text program or hands-free device can be distracting, the agency said.
Again, Ybarra said, safety should be the number one thing when behind the wheel.
“It’s always best to pull over to the side of the road, to a driveway or somewhere safe, and talk,” he said. “Don’t do it while driving. A lot of people always think they can do both. Something always happens — a car pulls out in front of them or a car in front stops and they’re unable to stop.”
For more information about TxDOT’s campaign, call 800-558-9368 to be connected to the nearest TxDOT office.
