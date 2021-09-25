Guadalupe Regional Medical Center saw week-over-week improvement in its COVID-19 numbers in the midst of the current 10-week surge, officials said.
The hospital on Thursday was caring for 31 COVID patients in addition to its non-COVID patients, Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCown said. A week earlier, hospital personnel were caring for 44 such patients, she said.
Still, the number of people suffering from the virus continues to weigh on the hospital system, McCown said.
“This COVID-19 surge of patients continues to stress GRMC and local health care providers as we all work diligently to care for the high volume of critical care patients with limited additional staff,” she said. “Please know that we are here to care for you but that emergency department wait times and routine communications with family continue to be delayed. We are holding some admitted patients in the ER as they await bed availability and this impacts response time.”
GRMC’s seven-day moving average for hospitalizations was 34 per day, McCown said. Three per day was the seven-day moving average for new admissions, she said.
The prior week, the averages were 42 and six per day for hospitalizations and admissions, respectively.
“For the last two weeks, the San Antonio region has seen a slight decrease in the percentage of hospitalizations for COVID-19,” McCown said.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guadalupe County amounted to 16,563 on Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services COVID dashboard. Probable cases totaled 5,846 and there had been 285 fatalities, DSHS posted on its dashboard.
The dashboard listed estimated numbers of 901 active cases and 21,247 recoveries.
At GRMC on Thursday, 84% of patients hospitalized there were unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, McCown said.
Earlier last week, GRMC moved its monoclonal antibody infusion service line to a regional infusion center in the hospital’s Selig Room and Annex area. The move allowed healthcare providers to offer up to 50 infusions per day, an increase from between 25 and 30 per day, McCown said.
The Texas Division of Emergency Management is providing staff through a third-party contract to help man the center, she said.
“This helps relieve pressure off GRMC nursing staff who have been staffing and administering infusions seven days a week for the past few months,” McCown said.
Patients can contact the infusion center by calling 830-481-4332 and doctors can reach the center for referral forms by faxing a request to 830-401-8267.
