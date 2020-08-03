Officials have confirmed 10 more Guadalupe County residents have died from COVID-19.
In the Monday release by Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder, the number of deaths due to the coronavirus increased from 15 to 25.
The sudden increase is due to backlog at the Texas Department of State Health Services, Pinder said.
“The increase in the deaths was not over the past weekend; it is the backlog of cases getting worked through,” he said.
Officials have confirmed 12 Seguin residents have died, 9 residents from the unincorporated area of the county; three New Braunfels residents and one Schertz resident.
Guadalupe County Regional Medical Center has reported a total of 28 deaths.
As of Monday, Guadalupe County had a total of 236 confirmed active cases — of which 164 are probable — and 1,582 recoveries.
The total number of cases in Guadalupe County is 1,818.
The unincorporated portion of the county has 68 active cases, Seguin has 66, Cibolo 47, Schertz 36, New Braunfels 17 and Selma has two.
