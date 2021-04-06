A trio of public entities keep shooting their shots to help inoculate residents against the novel coronavirus.
Once again, the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, city of Seguin and Guadalupe County are partnering to deliver more vaccines of area hopefuls.
Volunteers will administer 1,500 doses of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, along with 1,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine to people who got the first Modern dose on March 11, during a mass vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m at the Seguin Events Complex — Coliseum.
“All individuals ages 18 and older qualify for the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and Moderna vaccines,” the statement read. “Appointments for vaccines will be made utilizing the COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist.”
People 16 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Signing up on the list can be done at Seguintexas.gov/covidvaccine or those without computers or internet access can call 830-386-2119, leave a message and receive assistance for the list.
When a vaccine appointment becomes available, those on the wait list receive emails and are given 12 hours to respond to set up appointments. Spots on the list roll off if no response is received within 12 hours and prospective recipients are encouraged to sign up again.
“The vaccine wait list closes periodically as it becomes full, but reopens as individuals on the wait list receive their vaccines,” the statement read. “When this occurs, a notification will be posted on the COVID-19 vaccine webpage on the city of Seguin’s website as well as on the City of Seguin Government Facebook page.”
State issued photo identification is needed at the clinic and each participant must wear a face mask, be screened and practice social distancing, the statement read. Those receiving second doses should take with them their immunization cards, it read.
Email covid19@co.guadalupe.tx.us with questions about second dose appointment reschedules.
Guadalupe County residents continue to receive vaccinations to the delight of the county’s emergency management coordinator.
“It’s good to see we’re starting to get more and more vaccines in Guadalupe County,” Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said. “We’re starting to get more people vaccinated.”
Since vaccines began being released, 66,275 have come to the county, he said. Guadalupe County has administered 57,519 such doses, Pinder said.
That amounts to 36,700 people here having received at least one dose of vaccine and 25,250 have been fully vaccinated, he said.
In the demographic of county residents 16 years of age and older, about 19% have been vaccinated, he said. For 16 years and older, about 28% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose, Pinder said.
As of Tuesday, there were 96 active cases of COVID-19 recorded in Guadalupe County, he said. Recoveries included 13,664 cases and total cases numbered 13,921, Pinder said.
“It’s good to see that those numbers didn’t jump up after spring break too high,” he said. “We’re still seeing them ranging in the 90s for active cases.”
Guadalupe County officials had been notified of 229 COVID-19-related deaths of county residents, Pinder said.
