While area school districts are out for an additional week, their child nutrition staff is working to ensure all students can still receive two meals a day.
Both Seguin ISD and Marion ISD announced they will serve up free meals.
SISD’s Child Nutrition Department will serve up breakfast and lunch at four campuses Monday, March 16 to Friday, March 20, Seguin ISD spokesman Sean Hoffmann.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rodriguez Elementary, Koennecke Elementary, McQueeney Elementary and Seguin High School
Students and their families can visit one of four campuses to grab their meal and go, Hoffmann said.
“The way we are doing it will allow us to offer it to all district students very similarly to the summer meals program,” he said. “Since we have done that for a few years now, we feel we can operate this smoothly.”
Food distribution will be similar to a pickup service, Hoffmann said.
“In order to minimize contact, child nutrition staff will hand the prepared meals to the parents who drive up to pick up the meal and move on,” he said.
Marion ISD is set to dish up lunch each day from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m in the Marion Secondary Cafeteria, 503 Bulldog Lane.
“We realize that one concern for many students is accessibility to nutrients meals when school is not in session,” Kelly Lindholm wrote in a news release on the district’s website. “Therefore Marion ISD will serve lunch at no cost to students each day from one location.”
While each person will receive a hot lunch, they will also receive a breakfast food item for the next morning, the release said.
Like Seguin’s meal service, Marion’s child nutrition staff will have a car line that starts on Bulldog Lane at the cafeteria’s back door.
