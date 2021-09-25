Some Seguin ISD second- to fifth-grade students will have the opportunity to learn from home thanks to an allotment from the Texas Education Agency.
Recently, Texas state law was amended to allow students to learn virtually without penalizing their school districts, Seguin ISD Chief Innovation Officer Mark Cantú told the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees on Tuesday during its regular meeting.
“This resolution will afford us the ability to move forward with providing the virtual school and it will allow us to take attendance remotely for students that are learning virtually,” he said.
The state previously said school districts would not get funding for students who were learning remotely. However, state officials have since amended the education code to pay for remote learners provided their board adopts a policy that determines the instructional method — synchronous, asynchronous or a combination of both — as well as attendance-taking methods.
A combination of remote synchronous and asynchronous instruction, with daily attendance for synchronous instruction taken at 10:30 a.m. and attendance for asynchronous instruction determined through a daily attendance measure as described in the district’s asynchronous instructional plan, will be used, the resolution approved by the board stated.
Parents of students in second grade to fifth grade can apply for their student(s) to participate in a new program by Friday, Oct. 1, Seguin ISD Chief Communications Officer Sean Hoffmann said.
Students selected for the program will have proven they can excel in a virtual classroom, Hoffmann said.
“Once we get those applications in on Oct. 1, we will go ahead and evaluate them, contact parents and let them know if their child meets that criteria,” he said. “If we have enough students who do meet that criteria, we will go forward on Oct. 18 and start that program.”
There currently is not a limit on how many students can apply or will have the opportunity to participate in the program, Hoffmann said.
“Right now, we don’t have a cap, but considering the fact that our students do best in a classroom environment and the fact that our COVID numbers are declining — and we hope that continues — we think most of our parents are probably going to elect to have their child remain in the classroom,” he said.
Parents of second- through fifth-grade students were emailed an application on Tuesday.
District administration has begun the process of interviewing teachers to take on virtual classes, Cantú said.
“We’re working on that, so we can launch officially at the start of the second nine weeks for our elementary second through fifth grade,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.