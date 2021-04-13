With more vaccines rolling into town, officials are seeking more volunteers to help run the clinic.
The joint partnership between Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Guadalupe County and the city of Seguin has coordinated numerous mass vaccination clinics the past two months.
Each event sees between 1,000 to 2,000 people come through for a first or second dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines or in recent weeks, the one dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
Now, officials are seeking help in running the clinics and ensuring those seeking the shot have a quick and smooth experience, especially those scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday this week.
“We are looking for volunteers to fill a variety of roles,” Jennifer Sourdellia, Public Information Officer for the City of Seguin said. “Some of the various volunteer spots include temperature checks, directing citizens to where they need to go, check-in and check-out stations, ensuring citizens receive their vaccine cards and schedule their second vaccine appointments, data entry, alphabetizing forms and assisting in other ways as needed.”
Volunteers can sign up for three- or four-hour shifts that run from 8:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. or 12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. To volunteer, register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/3KLZ73M .
