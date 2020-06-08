Officials are reporting four new cases of the coronavirus in Guadalupe.
The new cases brings Guadalupe County up to 157 total cases with 135 recovers, 22 active cases and six probable cases as of Monday, June 8.
“Multiple cases are in the same households,” the news release posted to the website said.
As of Monday, the unincorporated area of the county had five active cases; Cibolo had four; Seguin had three; New Braunfels had two; Schertz had two; Silvertree Nursing Home had one; and two people are in the hospital.
