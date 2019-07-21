Clarence Urban of Seguin was nearly 40 years old when humans took those first historical steps on the surface of the moon, which took place 50 years ago yesterday.
He, like so many others who were around at the time, remembers exactly where he was when it happened and the exact emotions that flooded his body at the time.
“I was sitting with my dad watching it on TV,” Urban said Friday.
“‘Wow! Boy we’re really seeing something,’” he recalled thinking. “I thought it was really something historical. It was something else. You just never thought something like that would happen.”
Urban said he lived in San Antonio at the time. He and others he talked to back then all were excited about the prospect of watching the lunar landing and seeing what happened.
They were in awe at the possibilities. So when the space craft touched down, he and most everyone he knew was filled with a sense of pride that the country they love and call home had been the first to put a man on the moon.
“It’s kind of hard to describe, really,” Urban said.
Joanne Novak said she felt immense pride as well. Just a year younger than Urban, Novak said she recalls exactly where her pride was directed.
“Neil Armstrong was our hero,” she said.
Novak can’t quite remember today exactly where she was when Apollo 11 set down on the moon’s surface.
But she does remember being gathered around and glued to a television set. She does recall the pride she felt and she does remember some of her first thoughts for the men who made their way to the earth’s natural satellite.
“I was concerned that they’d get back alright and amazed because I still can’t get how they could get such a big machine off the ground,” Novak said. “I still can’t get airplanes” and how they are able to take off and sustain flight.
Unlike so many others, Pam Davis doesn’t know where she was or what she was doing the night of July 20, 1969. She lived in Dallas at the time and knows 1969 was the year she graduated high school, Davis said.
But interest in the lunar landing evaded her back then.
“It wasn’t that impactful to me,” Davis said. “I don’t really remember watching any of the astronaut stuff growing up.”
Now ask her about the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, and Davis said she can give you places, feelings, even the subject she was studying in school when she heard the news. But the moon landing is a different thing altogether.
“It didn’t impact me,” Davis said. “It had nothing to do with me.”
Not so for Joan and Sergei Ceyanes.
The couple remembers planning their wedding for later that year. They were engaged and Sergei was going through basic training at Lackland Air Force Base the night the spacecraft touched down on the moon.
Sergei said he left the base and drove to Joan’s parents house where he made it in time to see Armstrong’s first steps on the moon’s surface.
They huddled around a black and white television with Joan’s family to witness history, he said.
“I just couldn’t believe it; it was incredible,” Sergei said. “It almost looked surreal. Some people have said they thought it looked fake. It was kind of fuzzy. It didn’t really look real but think how far that transmission was.”
Being from Houston, Joan had knowledge of the space program. In fact, she kind of showed off some of that knowledge on her first date with Sergei, Joan said.
“You could go around and see where the astronauts lived. They had little signs in their yards,” she said. “There would be lines of people just looking.”
So they walked around the homes on their first date, the couple said.
They said 1969 was a great year. They got married that year, the U.S. effectively won the race to space and more.
The year far outshined the prior year that saw the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert Kennedy and more unrest in the nation.
But in 1969, the country and many in it were able to unify around NASA’s accomplishment, Joan said.
“Our country was doing something different,” she said, and all could rejoice in it. “It didn’t matter who you were.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.