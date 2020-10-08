Community complaints led local law enforcement to a suspected drug house where they arrested a 52-year-old Seguin man recently in the city, authorities said.
Narcotics investigators served a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 700 block of Fourth Street in Seguin, found small amounts of marijuana and methamphetamine, and arrested Daniel Cardenas, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Lt. John Flores said.
“The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and Seguin Police Department received numerous Crime Stopper tips and citizen complaints stating Cardenas was selling narcotics from his residence,” Flores said in a news release. “With the assistance of these tips and with the assistance of a patrol unit, a state narcotics search warrant was drafted and executed.”
They served the warrant about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Cardenas’ home, the release read. The search turned up two plastic bags containing alleged illicit substances, Flores said.
Investigators confiscated 1.48 grams of meth and three pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes containing about 1.26 grams of marijuana. They also found, and confiscated, a digital scale and small, empty plastic bags, the lieutenant said.
The empty, small, ziplock bags are consistent with drug distribution, Flores said, adding that the home authorities searched is fewer than 30 yards away from Bloomberg Park.
“The community involvement in this case is vital regardless of the amounts of narcotics seized,” he said. “Illegal activity is illegal activity. We will work these cases the same as we do large-scale investigations.”
Authorities took Cardenas to the Guadalupe County Jail on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1-4 grams. According to online jail records, he remained held Friday on a $25,000 bond.
The Guadalupe County Narcotics Unit is composed of narcotics investigators from the sheriff’s office, Seguin Police Department’s Special Crimes detectives, Seguin K-9 units, and the Cibolo Police Department’s narcotics detectives.
