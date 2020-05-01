Guadalupe County has four new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Officials announced Friday evening the newest cases through the daily news release.
One of the patients is in the hospital, according to release.
The city of Seguin confirmed that two of the patients are city residents.
The four new patients brings the county up to 85 total cases — 52 recoveries, 33 active cases, four hospitalized.
Officials say Cibolo has 21 cases, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 15, the unincorporated county has 13, Seguin 15, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six. Four residents remain hospitalized.
Officials also remind residents that the county will update cases three days a week starting May 1.
