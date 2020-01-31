Community members are joining together to nominate Seguin as a town to makeover for a new HGTV show that will premiere next year.
HGTV announced the show “Home Town Takeover,” a spinoff of the series “Home Town” with Ben and Erin Napier.
“Ever since Ben and Erin Napier of the hit series ‘Home Town’ helped transform Laurel, Mississippi, fans from small towns across America have flooded HGTV with requests to take on the reno of their home town,” a news release from HGTV read. “Now they will get their shot at a life-changing, whole-town overhaul.”
It was this call to action that inspired several community members to come together and submit a nomination.
“When they listed the criteria for what they were looking for in a town, I thought it fit Seguin exactly,” said Denise Crettenden, Seguin resident and owner of Red Spoon Productions. “I made a post on Facebook and asked if any of my friends would be interested in putting in a submission with me and it kind of grew from there.”
The group of people reached out to Kyle Kramm, Seguin Main Street director and Seguin Convention and Visitors Bureau director, for assistance and came up with a rally slated for 2 p.m. Saturday in Central Park.
“We’re asking the public to come out and wear some Seguin gear,” he said. “We’ll have some posters there they can decorate, they can say some of their favorite things about Seguin, businesses. They can bring their own posters too.”
The goal is to show the producers what the town offers and how enthusiastic the community is, Crettenden said.
“Really, we want to show them strength in numbers and enthusiasm,” she said. “If you have a Seguin shirt, a Matador shirt, a Navarro shirt, something from your business, if you work for a local employer, pecan accessories or anything that just shows your Seguin spirit, wear it.”
HGTV is seeking a town that has a population less than 40,000, homes with architecture looking to be discovered and a main street needing a facelift, according to the website.
“They are looking for historic architecture and a town with a great story,” Kramm said.
Saturday’s event should only last about 30 minutes, with Crettenden recording the rally, Kramm said.
The network is accepting nominations through Feb. 4 and anyone can submit nominations, Crettenden said.
“It doesn’t hurt if you have a special story you want to tell about Seguin. Send it in,” she said. “It’s not like we can only have one submission. You can make your own nomination and share your story about Seguin as well.”
Nominations can be submitted to HGTVHomeTownTakeover.com .
“With Ben and Erin leading the charge, the selected town, with a population less than 40,000, will witness the rehab of multiple individual family homes and the revitalization of public spaces, such as parks, local diners and recreation centers,” the release said.
The show is slated to air in 2021 in a six-episode series, the release said.
“This is a big one,” Erin said in the release. “HGTV has never, ever taken on a whole town renovation and restoration project and we’re so proud and excited to be leading the team that will get it done. Show us those photos and videos. Tell us what makes your town special and how you’d like us to help make it better. You may see us in your town soon.”
Submissions can include photos or videos, and should highlight specific areas, businesses or residents that are in need of assistance, as well as the community as a whole, the release said.
“Renovating one house at a time is an awesome experience, but the chance to support an entire town, where we can help bring a community back to life and enhance the lives of the people who live and work there, is something we’ve always wanted to try,” Ben said. “You won’t believe what a small town with a shared renovation vision and the power of HGTV, Erin and me behind them can do. We’ve seen those changes in Laurel and we want to help another town do it too.”
For more information about the show visit, HGTV.com/HomeTown .
Anyone interested in participating can show up on Saturday. Those who want to help can contact Crettenden at 830-372-1928.
