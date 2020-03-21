Seguin Utility Billing Office
The city of Seguin is closing its utility billing office starting March 23 as well as temporarily suspending disconnects and late fees.
The measures are set to help stop the spread of the coronavirus through limited interactions, while also lending a hand to customers in need, a city news release said.
Customers can call 830-401-2460 for assistance.
Customers can pay their bills by sending the payment by mail, in the drive thru window at City Hall, in the dropbox on Mountain Street with a bill stub, automatic bank draft, online at www.seguintexas.gov or by phone at 830-401-2460.
“Appointments can also be scheduled. Customers can also fill out a new service application online, scan it or take a photo of it and email it along with the required documentation (copy of lease/rental agreement or proof of ownership and copy of valid driver’s license or Texas identification card) to utilitybilling@seguintexas.gov.”
Seguin Public Library
The Seguin Public Library is closed until further notice. Although the library is closed to the public, beginning on Monday, March 23 it will begin offering Curbside Pickup Service between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Customers may browse materials and request holds through the online catalog at seguin.biblionix.com/catalog/, by calling 830.401.2422 or by texting 830-549-4698.
Once holds are placed, customers will be notified when the items are ready for pickup. Library staff will deliver materials to customers at curbside. Recommended safety measures such as sanitation of materials and social distancing will be in place during pick-up.
In an effort to support families at home, the library will also be streaming story times and activities to be posted on social media.
District Courts
Local district courtrooms are taking preventative measures to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, including the cancelation of all jury trials and all non-jury dockets.
On Wednesday, under the recommendation of the 3rd Regional Presiding Judge and the Texas Office of Court Administration, the 25th Judicial District Courts and 274th Judicial District Court began limiting court proceedings based on orders by the Texas Supreme Court and the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, according to a release by the district judges who preside in Guadalupe County.
“Essential hearings will be conducted,” the statement read. “Essential hearings are criminal matters such as magistration, writs of habeas corpus, civil matters such as mental health commitments, juvenile detentions, emergency CPS removals, family violence protective orders, temporary restraining orders, habeas corpus proceedings arising under the Texas Family Code and any other matter that may be deemed an essential matter by the court.”
Pleas, non-contested hearings and those agreeing to a hearing can call to set court dates, the statement reading.
The courts are looking at possibly using video conferencing for court hearings, according to statement.
The judges are asking those with business in district court to call before showing up.
“Attorneys and parties are expected to recognize the emergency and public health nature of this situation and to cooperate in presenting to the courts only those matters that must be resolved immediately and that are fully ready to be resolved,” the statement read. “The Courts strongly recommend to all litigants to take this time to work a solution to your cases.”
The judges are expecting to resume non-jury dockets on April 13, and jury trials should resume on June 1.
Texas Lutheran University
Texas Lutheran University is preparing to reduce campus staff after Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement on school closures Thursday.
While the governor did not specify colleges and university’s in the executive order declaring Texas in a state of public health disaster, Texas Lutheran University President Debbie Cottrell said the campus will take proactive measures to stop the spread.
“While the declaration does not specify the closing of colleges and universities, we have decided to prepare a plan for staff employees to remain home or work from home,” she said in a letter to the campus’ faculty and staff. “We want to assure you that faculty and staff compensation will continue as scheduled. Depending on what happens over the next several days and weeks, we will evaluate extending or adjusting our plan for after April 3 and will communicate it as soon as possible.”
The governor signed an executive order that limits group gatherings of 10 or more, closes schools, bars, clubs, restaurant dining rooms and eliminates visitors in nursing homes.
The executive order will go into effect midnight Friday, March 20 and end April 3.
The administration team has already started the groundwork for the course of action, Cottrell said.
“The President’s Cabinet will work over the next few days to determine which TLU staff members will remain at home or work from home while only employees needed for essential on-campus operations will return to campus,” she said. “To give us time to prepare a plan and to ensure the health and safety of our employees, I have determined that Monday, March 23, will be a University-paid holiday. Further information on the new work plans will be provided to all employees via email on Monday afternoon.”
The university plans to continue posting daily updates on its website at tlu.edu/semc , Cottrell said.
“I am grateful for all you are doing at this challenging time and, as always, for your extraordinary spirit and commitment to TLU,” she said. “With you, I look forward to brighter days ahead. Until then, be safe and be well.”
ZDT’s
ZDT’s Amusement Park, 301 W. Kingsbury St. is shutting its doors amid the spread of the coronavirus.
The park, known for its dizzying array of more than a dozen attractions including the world’s only wooden shuttle coaster, made the decision to ensure the safety of the community, owner Sarah Donhauser said.
ZDT’s did host guests the first week of spring break between March 9 and 15, however, as the country’s climate surrounding COVID-19 evolved with recommendations to keep groups of people under the count of 50 and the advocacy of social distancing, Donhauser said the idea to temporarily close park doors became a reality.
While the location was operational, management implemented steps to ensure the entire park was kept clean and no employees were ill.
The park is currently closed and Donhauser plans to officially announce on Monday when she hopes to reopen doors.
“We’re appreciative of all our supporters, and we’re looking forward to reopening as soon as the time is right,” she said. “April 9 is our tentative plan for now, but that’s being hopeful. We know that the schools are closed through (April 3) so far, so part of that is what we’re basing our decision on.”
ZDT’s, like many other small businesses throughout the area, has felt the economic impact COVID-19 has brought to the community, Donhauser said.
For more information on ZDT’s, visit the website at zdtamusement.com or check the park’s social media, which can be found at facebook.com/zdtamusement/ .
