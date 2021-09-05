COVID-19’s infection surge continues to rear its ugly head at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center but staff members are receiving some help in the fight.
The hospital as of Thursday had 38 COVID patients and saw fairly steady seven-day averages for hospitalizations and new admissions, Public Information Officer Elizabeth McCown said.
“GRMC has recently seen a minor reduction in the number of patients presenting with active COVID-19 disease requiring hospitalization and has received transfer of critical care patients from other facilities as bed availability allows,” she said. “GRMC encourages the public to continue to practice prevention measures. Get vaccinated if your family doctor says you are an appropriate candidate.”
The hospital’s seven-day moving average for hospitalizations on Thursday was 33 per day, McCown said. For admissions, the seven-day moving average was six per day, she said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, GRMC had seen 1,022 hospitalizations for COVID-19, McCown said.
Active cases of the disease continued to present themselves across Guadalupe County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ online dashboard.
As of Friday, the state listed about 1,007 active cases of COVID-19 in the county. Probable cases in Guadalupe County totaled 5,201 and confirmed cases since the beginning were listed at 15,176, according to the DSHS data.
The state said 255 people in Guadalupe County had died of the disease and about 19,109 had recovered.
To help Guadalupe Regional Medical Center with its fight against the virus, state officials so far have sent 20 clinical staff to the hospital, McCown said. Hospital personnel continue to supplement staff with private agency contracted healthcare workers, she said.
“This COVID-19 surge of patients has stressed GRMC systems as we work diligently to care for the high volume of critical care patients with limited additional staff,” McCown said. “Please know that we are here to care for you but the emergency department wait times and routine communications with family may be delayed. We are holding some admitted patients in the ER as they await bed availability and this can impact response time.”
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center has committed to providing the community with updated information during challenging times amid the pandemic, she said. For more information, visit grmedcenter.com .
