No people were hurt but pets apparently died in a fire in an old train caboose-turned-home Wednesday afternoon in Kingsbury.
The blaze began burning about 2 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Geronimo Street and Post Office Road in downtown Kingsbury. Crews from the Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department kept flames contained inside an old railroad caboose converted into a home.
It could have been worse, Geronimo Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Bill Harborth said.
“It’s not a total loss but it burned pretty bad,” he said. “Metal skin, metal floor so that kept it from spreading.”
He had few details about the fire, Harborth said. He believed one person lived inside the structure.
“I think he might have lost a couple pets,” Harborth said. He added that he thought the pets were dogs that perished in the fire.
No people were inside the home at the time of the blaze, the assistant chief said.
Firefighters had extinguished the flames by about 2:15 p.m. when Guadalupe County Assistant Fire Marshal Bryce Houlton showed up and began an investigation. Houlton reported no findings.
