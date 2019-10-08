The woman accused of allowing her mother to die on the floor of a home they shared and then letting the remains stay inside the Seguin residence for years is scheduled to appear in a Guadalupe County courtroom today.
Delissa Crayton, 48, indicted on three first-degree felony charges, was scheduled to appear at 9 a.m. Tuesday in court for an arraignment, according to court documents. A grand jury found enough evidence existed to try Crayton on one count of injury to a child with intent to commit serious bodily injury or mental injury, and two counts of injury to an elderly person with intent to commit serious bodily injury or mental injury.
Crayton allegedly forced her teenage daughter to live in the home and forbade the child from helping the child’s 71-year-old grandmother as the elderly woman cried for help from the floor of her bedroom, the indictment read.
According to the court documents, Delissa Crayton intentionally and knowingly caused serious mental deficiency, impairment or injury to her own daughter by “preventing (the child) from administering care to Jacqueline Crayton after Jacqueline Crayton fell in defendant’s home, and forcing (the child) to reside in a residence with a deceased, decomposing human corpse for approximately three (3) years,” count one of the indictment reads.
Delissa Crayton also prevented the girl from getting “help for Jacqueline Crayton in response to her screams for help,” according to count two.
Count three of the indictment accuses Delissa Crayton of “forcing Jacqueline Crayton, who lived and had fallen in defendant’s home to remain on the floor of her bedroom for a period of days, or by closing the door to Jacqueline Crayton’s bedroom when Jacqueline Crayton was on the floor, unable to get up, or by refusing to call for help for Jacqueline Crayton, or by preventing defendant’s daughter... to get help for Jacqueline Crayton in response to her screams for help.”
Authorities reportedly made the gruesome discovery July 7 inside a home in the 900 block of Anderson Street.
Officers investigating an outcry of child abuse/neglect received a tip that skeletal remains were inside the home, police previously reported. They went to the house and found the woman’s skeleton.
Delissa Crayton and her daughter cooperated with authorities, Seguin Police Department Chief Terry Nichols said at the time.
Police arrested Delissa Crayton on July 10 for her alleged crimes.
Following her arrest, family and friends gathered outside the home to show immense admiration and support for Jacqueline during a vigil. Dozens of people filled the yard and spilled into the street to pay respects to the woman some described as a compassionate, helpful and strong woman.
As of Monday, Delissa remained held under a $200,000 bond at the Guadalupe County Jail.
