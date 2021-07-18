A Guadalupe County constable’s office has seized almost $200,000 off a pair of traffic stops in the past two months.
Guadalupe County Pct. 1 Constable James Springer’s deputies have seized cash, drugs, fake IDs and a stolen gun from traffic stops on Wednesday, July 14 and Friday, May 28.
In the most recent event, deputy constables stopped a Ford Edge about 10 a.m. for a traffic violation on the east side of Seguin while working traffic enforcement on Interstate 10, Springer said.
Deputies located $119,215 in the vehicle. When talking with the driver and passenger, their stories about the money and what they were doing did not add up, Springer said. After further investigation, Springer’s constables confiscated the money under suspicious circumstances and arrested Luis Eduardo Manoslava-Pedraza, 27, of Miami, Florida, and Christian J. Fernandez Diaz, 34, of Miami, Florida. The two were booked into Guadalupe County Jail on a charge each of money laundering between $30,000-$150,000. They’re both being held on $150,000 bond.
In the May 28 traffic stop, deputy constables seized $74,320, a stolen handgun, two fake IDs and cocaine.
Felicia Frazar is the managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail her at felicia.frazar@seguingazette.com .
