A suspected intoxicated driver spun out her sport utility vehicle Tuesday afternoon on FM 78 in Seguin and then rammed it head-on into a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s vehicle.
Deputy Chris Lynch put his patrol SUV between the woman’s SUV and the public, possibly saving innocent lives, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Javier Luna said.
“Luckily, she hit us and not a civilian,” he said. “Deputy Lynch did his due diligence. He tried to stop her from going the wrong way.”
Lynch noticed a woman in the driver’s seat of the SUV stopped about 12:20 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of 78 near Hot Shot Lane, Luna said. As the deputy approached, the woman drove away, he said.
Lynch noticed the SUV swerving as they continued driving eastward and activated his lights to pull over the driver, Luna said. The woman drove away and lost control of the SUV near the intersection of 78 and Westgate Drive, he said.
Her SUV crisscrossed the road, spun and stopped facing westward in the eastbound lanes near the shoulder of 78 with the deputy very close, Luna said. Lynch tried to get the woman to stop but she instead rammed her SUV into his, the lieutenant said.
Other deputies, a Seguin police officer, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper and Seguin Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the crash.
The woman, who Luna did not identify, was in and out of consciousness when a Seguin EMS ambulance took her to the hospital, he said.
“Lynch is reporting no injuries at this time,” Luna said.
Preliminary investigation showed the woman appeared to be intoxicated by an “unknown substance including but not limited to alcohol,” he said.
Authorities continue to investigate and will determine what, if any, charges are warranted, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.