MARION — A man was killed when an Amtrak train heading toward Houston struck his truck on the tracks just outside of Marion on Friday morning.
Amtrak representative Marc Magliari confirmed a train named “Train Two” was carrying more than 100 passengers when it struck a vehicle on the tracks off FM 78 near Vernell Lane.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s deputies and area first responders were dispatched to the collision about 9:30 a.m. on the east side of Marion, according to a written statement by the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office.
“Once on scene, it was determined that a black dually pickup truck was crossing the tracks and did not yield to the oncoming train, which then collided with the pickup,” the statement read. “There are no barricades or arms at this crossing as it was to a private driveway.”
The Amtrak spokesperson reported the vehicle was blocking the railroad tracks, but it’s unclear why.
Officials said the train’s horn was sounded prior to approaching the crossing, but the vehicle did not respond, according to the statement from the sheriff’s office.
The sole occupant — the driver — was killed upon impact, the sheriff’s statement read. His identity has not been released pending family notification.
The train came to a stop about half-a-mile from the collision, where it stayed for several hours while officials from several agencies investigated the crash.
“The locomotive and some of the cars suffered light damage, but the train was able to resume its travel at the conclusion of the investigation on scene,” the sheriff’s release stated. “There was no report of any derailment.”
No injuries were reported aboard the train, Magliari said.
The train operates three days out of the week from Los Angeles to New Orleans, Magliari said.
Officers from Amtrak Railroad Police, Union Pacific Railroad Police and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are working together to investigate the collision.
