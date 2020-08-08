Administrators at the local hospital have made some changes to the way loved ones visit and get information about patients.
Due to constraints and safety measures surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, checking in on loved ones at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and seeing them in person at the hospital are different, according to a statement from the hospital.
“Patients and their loved ones must designate a single individual who will be the point of contact for all information and conversations with the health care team,” the statement reads. “This allows the health care team to devote their time to your loved one.”
Whomever the family designates as a point of contact is expected to share information with the proper family members or loved ones, the statement reads. Between 1 and 3 p.m. each day, the designated person should expect to hear from a care team member at the hospital for regular updates.
More frequent contact can be expected if a patient’s condition or treatment significantly changes. Hospital staff encourages loved ones to stay in touch with patients through phone calls and video conferencing, and is offering their staff’s assistance with virtual visits.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center under normal circumstances allows visitors 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the document read. The hospital is temporarily limiting visitor access in compliance with emergency rules from Texas Health and Human Services due to the coronavirus.
The emergency rule regarding facility visitation policies the Texas Health and Human Services adopted April 6 in response to the state’s disaster declaration have been extended another 60 days, GRMC said in a statement released Thursday. GRMC will continue the no visitor policy in place, except for certain situations in order to protect the health and safety of patients, staff and the public, the statement read.
Some of those situations include times of non-COVID end-of-life hospitalizations, childbirth, military deployments and instances of designated caregivers for pediatric patients.
People who have been exposed to COVID-19 and that feel sick should call ahead before visiting their doctor’s office, urgent care clinic or emergency, the statement read. A doctor should be able to provide guidance on next steps or recommend a COVID-19 test.
The changes at the hospital can be off putting but staff is there to help, GRMC administrators said.
“Having a loved one in the hospital can be worrisome,” the statement read. “We, at GRMC, want to help you through this experience. Thank you for your patience and placing your trust in us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.