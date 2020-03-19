Seguin, Texas (78155)

Today

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some locally heavy downpours are possible, especially late. Low 62F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.