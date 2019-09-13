The husband of Guadalupe County District Clerk Linda Balk surrendered to authorities on Thursday after a grand jury indicted him in connection with alleged financial crimes.
Joshua Balk, owner of Balk Construction Services in Schertz, showed up at the Guadalupe County Jail where staff booked him in at about 2 p.m. and released him about 90 minutes later, Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke said.
He faces a two-count indictment bearing charges of misappropriation of fiduciary or financial property between $150,000 and $300,000 and theft of property between $150,000 and $300,000, both second-degree felonies, Zwicke said.
According to court documents filed in the case, Joshua Balk is accused of taking payments from customers with which he was supposed to pay subcontractors. He did not pay those subcontractors, allegedly bilking victims out of between $150,000 and $300,000, according to the indictment.
Linda Balk, reached by phone late afternoon Thursday, said she needed time to consider the developments, but said the charges against her husband have nothing to do with her job as a county official.
“His business is totally separate of my role as a district clerk,” she said.
She said the charges against her husband are baseless and politically motivated.
“I feel some people in Guadalupe County didn’t take the loss at the ballot box well,” she said. “They plan to use the criminal justice system.”
Joshua Balk will be vindicated, Linda Balk said.
“I don’t believe he’s done anything wrong,” she said. “I stand by my husband. I feel really sure he’s going to be exonerated.”
Joshua Balk was the subject of a criminal investigation earlier this year brought to light when, in February, the Guadalupe County Attorney’s office revealed having turned over allegations of misdeeds to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
A representative of the county attorney’s office said then that the AG’s office was brought in on the case because the investigation involved the spouse of an elected official.
The alleged crimes occurred between March 5, 2018, and Sept. 7, 2018, according to the indictment. In regards to the theft charge, Joshua Balk took other people’s money without their consent, “namely by deception, and with intent to deprive the owner of the property,” the indictment read.
Balk, 40, of Schertz, left the county jail after posting two $50,000 bonds.
Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .
