The pandemic has delayed the opening of schools, but it has not stopped a local non-profit from stepping up to help students.
Pack The Bus will hold its annual fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with volunteers collecting donations at several of the city’s busiest intersections, chairperson Suzanne Sanders-Campa said.
Each year for 31 years, Pack The Bus has asked the community and local service organizations for monetary donations to help Seguin and Navarro ISD students have all of their supplies at the start of a new school year.
This year is no different. However, Sanders-Campa is concerned that the pandemic has put a hold on several organizations’ fundraising efforts, which could impact Pack The Bus’s efforts.
“I usually order about $9,000 worth of school supplies,” she said. “I’ve sent out letters to clubs and organizations. But what worries me is they have not been having their fundraisers either. They may not be able to donate as much as they usually do.”
Sanders-Campa said she’s waiting to see what comes from Saturday’s collection day before she can determine how much school supplies she’ll be able to order.
As the coronavirus has shutdown some businesses and slowed others, she said her organization’s efforts are needed more than ever.
“We feel like we need it more this year than ever because of what we’ve been going through and how many people have not been able to work because of it,” she said. “The low income people are the most effected. I told them we have to do something, we just can’t ignore this.”
Volunteers will collect donations at the intersection of Court Street and Plaza Del Rey, Court and King streets, Austin and Court streets, and Austin and Kingsbury streets.
Joining Pack The Bus are volunteers from the Seguin Lions Clubs and the Navarro SHAC.
In an effort to reduce exposure risks, Pack The Bus will not have a distribution day nor an inter-agency health fair.
Students in low-income families will have the ability to pick up their supplies on the first day of school from their counselors, Sanders-Campa said.
Pack The Bus will give money to Seguin and Navarro ISDs to order the supplies, Sanders-Campa said.
“Please come out and make a donation, even if it’s the change in your ashtray,” she said.
