With more testing happening, Guadalupe County officials expect to see the number of active cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.
As of Friday, Guadalupe County had 241 total cases of the coronavirus, with 180 recoveries and 61 active cases. The county reported its first COVID-19-related death on Thursday.
Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said the growing number of active cases is partially due to the state’s reporting process.
“The state has recently, within the last few weeks, been providing jurisdictions with active cases and probable cases,” he said. “A probable case is if one family member in the house is positive, other family members in the home are considered probable if they have signs or symptoms or they are in direct contact with that person. So for instance, say a husband tests positive, then the wife would be a probable.”
On Friday, the county released new information that showed an increase in active cases, and included the number of cases pending investigation.
“Per DSHS, Guadalupe County now has 87 pending investigation,” Pinder said. “Once the investigation is completed by the DSHS, the county will be notified if the case was a positive COVID-19 case.”
On Tuesday, Guadalupe County in partnership with the city of Seguin, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas National Guard held a mobile testing site.
While 145 people registered for the coronavirus test, members of the National Guard unit tested 275 people. As of Thursday, the county hadn’t received the breakdown of locations.
“That almost doubles what we’ve done previously with our last three mobile testing sites combined,” Pinder said. “All three of them — two in Schertz, one in Seguin — averaged about 50 people. With the current COVID numbers coming out, this was not a surprise. Everybody now is either, one, showing symptoms and wants to be tested, or two, has concerns and wants to be tested.”
Guadalupe County, in partnership with Seguin Independent School District, is hosting its fourth mobile test collection site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 22 at the Seguin ISD Administration Parking Lot, 1221 E. Kingsbury St.
“Seguin ISD wanted to help the community and also help their employees who are concerned and want to be tested,” Pinder said. “Since the community is seeing an increase, they want to look out for the safety and well-being of their employees, so we got a testing site set up for Monday.”
In anticipation of an influx of community members wanting to get tested, Pinder said the Texas National Guard is planning on having three units on hand.
“The last test we had one team which was comprised of 17 members, this next testing site we’ll have three teams, so we’ll be able to increase our numbers if we see more people that want to be tested in the community,” he said. “This location with three teams should be able to test about 500 people. With the military teams, we can handle that many people.”
Patients will be screened for fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive) fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion and the loss of taste and/or smell.
To register visit TXCOVIDTEST.ORG or call 512-883-2400.
Pinder continues to encourage residents to follow the guidelines set by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
And while masks are not required in Guadalupe County, officials are recommending residents wear them.
“Continue to wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart, and it’s recommend to wear a mask — they are not required in Guadalupe County, but they are recommended,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.