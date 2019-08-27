A reported robbery ended with a sporting goods store employee injured and the suspect landed behind bars late Monday morning.
Hibbett Sports store employe Isaih Morales said the incident happened right after he and the store manager opened up shop at 10 a.m. at the business located at 350 S. Highway 123 Bypass.
“So my boss (store manager) and I opened the store just like any regular day, around 10 a.m.,” he said. “I see a dude walk inside and he comes straight to the register. I was like, ‘Can I help you find anything?’ and he goes, ‘I’m gonna need all the money from the register.’ And I was kind of laughing in my head because he was this little dude, but when he approached I noticed he had this big old stick.”
After calmly asking for the money, the man allegedly attacked the store manager after becoming impatient with the speed at which he was distributing the money, striking the 26-year-old employee across the side of his head, Morales said.
“I kept thinking to myself, ‘Do I try to take him down?’ Eventually, the guy tells him to hurry up, then hits my boss on the side of the head with the stick,” Morales said. “It had to have been his left ear and immediately he started bleeding and dripping and stuff like that. I’m just, like, right there watching him and he’s telling me to ‘stay right there before I hit you, too.’ The whole thing probably took about five to six minutes.”
After striking the manager, the man — who Morales described as being around 5 feet 5 inches tall, with no shoes, wearing a grey shirt — walked out the store.
The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money, Seguin Police Officer Tanya Brown said.
Police located the suspect a short time later and arrested him. However, he refused to give officers his name or date of birth, Brown said.
Later, officers were able to identify the suspect as Devin Ruby, 26, of Seguin.
Ruby was taken to Guadalupe County Jail and was booked on a charge of aggravated robbery and failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information.
Dream On Mattress store owner Tony Huitron said a man entered his store, next door to Hibbett Sports, shortly before the robbery on Monday morning.
Huitron said a shoeless man walked into his business at around 10:01 a.m. but quickly left after sharing glances with the former Marine.
“The guy came in here and I looked at him and asked him ‘Can I help you?’ and he just looked at me and shook his head and then left,” Huitron said. “I remember thinking that that was weird. So I guess he went next door. Then like five minutes later we saw an ambulance and cop cars and then they came over and told us what happened.”
In a video captured by the mattress store’s surveillance cameras, a man is seen entering the store with a stick-like object and immediately leaving after shaking his head.
“You can see in the footage when I realize something’s about to go down,” Huitron said. “You can kind of feel that vibe. I was in the military forever and I also did some bouncing, so I am used to getting a weird vibe like that.”
Aggravated robbery is a first degree felony and, if found guilty, is punishable by a term of 5 to 99 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.
