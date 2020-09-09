Staff with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are looking into last week’s critical accident at CMC Steel in Guadalupe County.
Only one person was hurt in a Sept. 1 fiery accident at CMC that sent a contractor for TMS International to a local hospital, authorities have said. On Tuesday, an OSHA spokeswoman said the federal agency is involved.
“OSHA is investigating,” said Chauntra Rideaux, OSHA’s office of public affairs regional director. “When the investigation is complete, I can provide more information.”
She was unsure whether the victim of the accident died and said that the agency is investigating possible safety and health violations related to the occurrence.
A CMC spokesperson said she was unable to discuss the incident because it involved a contractor for TMS International. A TMS spokesman declined comment.
The industrial accident happened about 2:55 p.m. Sept. 1 at the steel manufacturer’s property, officials with the Seguin Fire Department and McQueeny Volunteer Fire Department said.
McQueeney VFD was in command of the incident and an ambulance crew from Seguin Fire Department took a patient in critical condition to Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, SFD Chief Dale Skinner said.
Fire erupted on a piece of mechanical equipment a man was operating causing his injuries, McQueeney VFD Chief Tim Bogisch said. Bogisch described the man’s injuries as very severe.
Both fire chiefs said they could not confirm or deny the man’s death as a result of injuries he sustained that day.
