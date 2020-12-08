While instances of porch pirating haven’t seen an increase in the county, it is that time of year when residents should be more mindful of scalawags looking for treasure, area officials warn.
Seguin Police Chief Terry Nichols expects opportunistic thieves to strike around the holiday shopping season, but coronavirus-pandemic restrictions also could lead to an increase in deliveries, which means more potential for criminals.
“Christmas holiday shopping season and, especially this year with people not wanting to get out as much, you see a lot of people shopping online,” Nichols said. “You can go all the way back to March and you see a lot of people shopping online. We just haven’t seen an uptick in what you would think with this type of crime.”
Seguin has been lucky, the chief said. While deliveries are likely to begin arriving more often, residents and homeowners should practice some safeguards to secure their property, Nichols said.
Most everyone has a smart phone and/or a computer on which they can check delivery status and monitor tracking numbers, he said. Doing so can grant delivery recipients a leg up on the crooks, Nichols said.
It could mean they have to act quickly, though. Also, he said, being neighborly can help.
“Maybe you can run home at lunch or have a neighbor retrieve your package for you,” Nichols said. “As far as neighbors, just have your neighbors watch out. Tell your neighbors you trust that ‘if you see any packages on my front porch, you have my permission to get it.’ And watch out for each other.”
Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke agreed.
He said his deputies haven’t seen an uptick in calls for property theft related to deliveries. That doesn’t mean more instances aren’t on the way, Zwicke said.
“I expect it to hit pretty soon with all of the holiday packages coming out,” he said.
It’s not only deliveries of packages from services like FedEx, UPS and Amazon but also normal parcels and letters from the United States Postal Service that residents need to monitor, Zwicke said. Crooks looking to further their identity theft schemes begin attacking regular mail around this time of year as well, he said.
Plus, opportunities arise to swipe gift money or Christmas cards sent in the mail, the sheriff said.
“A lot of people check their mail like once a week, that’s not a good idea,” Zwicke said. “They need to check it regularly and don’t be a victim.”
He also suggested enlisting the help of family members or neighbors. A good idea is to have someone you trust get the mail for you if you’re not available, Zwicke said. Preventing accumulation of delivered mail or newspapers, which signal to criminals that a family is away, is also a good idea.
“If you’re out of town and the newspapers are lying there, it gives the crook the idea to make them a target,” Zwicke said. “Try to prevent being a target.”
Many people have camera systems outside their homes that can alert them. The cameras can serve multiple functions, the chief said.
Some motion-activated cameras can alert owners whenever someone approaches the property, Nichols said. The homeowner can see when a delivery person drops off a parcel and then hurry home to retrieve it, or they can see if someone came onto the property and possibly try to stop the culprit.
If it’s already too late, police can use the footage to track down a suspect, Nichols said.
“After the fact, it shows us,” he said. “If you become the victim of a theft, if you have a camera, we would like you to show us.”
Investigators also can check with neighbors to see if their camera captured any useful clues, Nichols said.
Finding alternative places to receive deliveries is a good idea to help avoid becoming a victim, he said. Using a place of employment as a shipping address can help, Nichols said.
Criminals stealing off of porches or other people’s property can face theft charges, he said. The degree of the crime — misdemeanor or felony — is determined by the value of the items stolen, Nichols said.
Some communities have seen an uptick in porch piracy, but, luckily, not in the city, Nichols said.
“It is that time of year that this could become a problem. I think we haven’t seen it yet and we hope we don’t,” Nichols said. “But we will take it very seriously and investigate if someone is found breaking the law and committing theft.”
Residents who discover someone stealing their property should be careful, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Lynch said. Contacting law enforcement personnel is the best next move, he said.
In the meantime, victims should try go obtain as much information as possible, Lynch said. That includes license plate numbers, make and model of vehicles, physical descriptions of suspects and any sign of a weapon, he said.
“The first thing I would like to tell the public is if they do catch someone stealing packages, do not chase or confront the person face to face,” Lynch said. “This may end up in a very bad situation.”
