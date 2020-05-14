A man allegedly hit another in the head with a broken flower pot and then rammed a car into the already injured man early Thursday morning, police said.
The apparent victim showed up with injuries at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center where police later responded to begin their investigation, Seguin Police Detective Sgt. Aaron Seidenberger said written statement.
He wrote the injured man was later released from GRMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
Hospital staff alerted police about 4:20 a.m. Thursday when an injured man with a cut to the back of his head showed up at the medical facility, Seidenberger’s statement read.
As police investigated, it was reported the 22-year-old man was in an altercation with a 21-year-old man in the 800 block of East Cedar, Seidenberger said.
“The altercation was believed to be over a female,” according to the statement.
The fight began in a home and spilled out onto the front porch, Seidenberger wrote. At one point, a flower pot broke and the 21-year-old man reportedly picked up a piece of it and hit the 22-year-old man in the back of the head, police said.
The younger man then allegedly got into a car and tried to run over the other man, who was still on the front porch, Seidenberger said.
“(The older man) ended up on the hood of the vehicle and into the windshield,” he said.
The injured man went to GRMC and staff notified police, the news statement read. Police later went to the address where the alleged incident occurred, found the car and arrested a suspect, police said.
Gage Urias, 21, of Seguin, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — the deadly weapon being the car, Seidenberger wrote.
As of mid-afternoon Thursday, Urias remained at the Guadalupe County Jail on the charge and no bail had been set.
