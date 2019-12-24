A San Jacinto County deputy with ties to Seguin was killed in a crashed while responding to a call on Saturday in Coldspring.
Deputy Bryan Charles Pfluger, 36, died after his patrol car crash into another police vehicle at the intersection of State Highway 150 and Hill Lane in San Jacinto County, according to a news release by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The preliminary investigation showed both vehicles were traveling east on SH 150, when one of them slowed to turn right on to Hill Lane, the report stated.
“The second patrol unit maneuvered to the right, clipped the first patrol car and rolled over several times before coming to rest,” the release read.
The deputy, later identified as Pfluger, was transported to a local hospital where he later died, the release stated.
“The deputy, in the first patrol unit, did not have visible injuries, but was transported to a local hospital as a precaution,” the report read.
DPS continues to investigate the crash.
Pfluger was a 2001 graduate of Seguin High School.
According to a social media post by the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office, visitation for Pfluger is set from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26 at the San Jacinto County Shelter, 225 Live Oak, Coldspring.
Details of a funeral service and burial have not been finalized.
