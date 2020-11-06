SAN MARCOS — Police in San Marcos on Wednesday arrested a Seguin man in connection with a stabbing, purportedly over a child custody dispute, according to a city of San Marcos press release statement.
Officials said Friday that they did not know the condition of the 20-year-old victim, whom a family member drove to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital-San Marcos.
Jonathan Sonny Luna, 21, of Seguin, went to the Hays County Jail, where he was held under $112,000 bond accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a controlled substance.
San Marcos Police Department officers at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday went to a stabbing call in the 100 block of Linden Lane. The caller told authorities that the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle headed toward State Highway 123, the release read.
A witness followed the suspect, who allegedly got out of the vehicle and ran through a field behind the neighborhood, police said. While officers remained at the home where the stabbing allegedly occurred, they learned Luna was talking on the phone with his grandmother at the home.
“Officers spoke with the offender on the phone and he eventually emerged from the field and was taken into custody without incident,” the release read. “Statements confirm that the incident began over a child custody exchange between Luna, his child’s mother, and the stabbing victim, her new boyfriend.”
Luna allegedly told investigators that he stabbed the other man with a set of keys but their evidence led investigators to believe he used a knife that he ditched after fleeing the incident, the release read.
