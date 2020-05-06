Efforts to reopen Texas’ economy continue as Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday more businesses allowed to get back to work beginning Friday.
Barber shops and hair salons will be allowed to open on Friday, the governor announced during a press conference. The news was just what she wanted to hear, said Terry Jurek, a hair stylist in Seguin who said she watched the news conference with bated breath.
“My mom and my uncle both messaged me saying he’s going to be on at 2:30. My husband, he’s all into news, he saw it last night, so we made sure we recorded it just in case we missed it,” Jurek said. “I was sitting right in front of the TV waiting for him to say something.”
Abbott didn’t disappoint her. In fact, the news was so welcome, she almost couldn’t control herself, Jurek said.
“I called my husband and said I almost peed on myself I was so excited,” she said.
Jurek rents booth space at Texas Hair Stop in Seguin. Her uncle owns the business, which has been operating since 2004.
She’s been out of work since Abbott in March ordered Texas businesses to close and people to stay home to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a respiratory disease that has led to a pandemic.
About a week ago, the governor began a process to reopen the state, allowing some businesses to began serving customers but with restrictions. Jurek said she was disappointed her industry wasn’t including in that round of openings.
“Cosmetologists, they stress sanitation,” Jurek said. “That’s why I was upset when we weren’t able to go back because we are taught to be able to keep everything sanitized.”
Financially, being out of work more than 40 days has been burdensome to say the least, Jurek said. But after Tuesday’s announcement, her phone was “ringing off the hook” with clients trying to schedule time at the shop, she said.
Once they reopen the doors, there will be some changes, Jurek said.
Everyone will remain six feet apart except stylists working on clients, she said. Work stations will be distanced at least six feet apart and clients will only be allowed to enter the shop once their stylist is ready for them, Jurek said.
Everyone will have to wear a face mask, and clients will be asked to sign a form stating that they have not been exposed to the virus, she said.
“I will have a waiver saying they haven’t been around anybody that has been affected or has the symptoms and that they don’t have the symptoms,” Jurek said. “There are so many things I’m going to put into place to keep everybody safe, and myself.”
Stylists will work by appointment only. Per government requirements for reopening, they will be allowed to work with only once customer at a time, Abbott announced
People waiting in barber shops will have to stay six feet apart or wait outside.
Some of the constraints could put a limit on the amount of revenue she’ll be able to earn, but it’s better than the nothing she’s been getting since the shutdown, Jurek said. It just means she’ll have to work harder to catch up on some of the losses, she said.
“I”ll be there everyday until I can get everybody caught back up,” Jurek said. “If I have to work seven days a week, I’m going to do seven days a week.”
Also during the press conference, Abbott announced that gyms will be allowed to reopen starting Monday but will have to operate at 25% capacity, among other guidelines.
