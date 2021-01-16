NEW BRAUNFELS — A fire late Tuesday night claimed the lives of four Guadalupe County residents and was fought by six area fire departments, officials said Wednesday morning.
The Guadalupe County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the deadly fire that was reported about 10:50 p.m. in the 300 block of Leisure Village Drive.
Firefighters arrived to find a fully-engulfed, single-wide mobile home with reports of possibly four people trapped inside, which was later confirmed, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
“Inside the structure we believe were a 44-year-old male, an 18-year-old female, a 16-year-old female and an 8-year-old male,” he said. “Their identities are not being released at this time pending positive identification through the medical examiner’s office.”
Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Darrell Hunter pronounced the four dead and ordered an inquest into their deaths.
The four were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsies.
Two other people lived in the home, Pinder said.
“One was able to escape prior to the fire engulfing the structure, the other was not home at the time of the fire,” he said. “Red Cross has been called in for assistance.”
Surviving members of the family, 46-year-old Norma Perez and her 21-year-old stepson, lost everything in the fire, said Cindy Perez, Norma’s sister-in-law. The son wasn’t home at the time but arrived moments after firefighters, Cindy said.
Norma was inside the home and tried to reach her children to get them out of the burning structure, the sister-in-law said. The fire was too much and Norma had to find an exit, Cindy said.
Finally, a finicky side door provided Norma’s only escape.
“She was banging her way through to see if she could find an exit,” Cindy said. “That door opened and she literally fell out. That’s the reason she made it out alive.”
Norma went back to where her home was about 10 a.m. the following morning and walked around the burned-out structure with sadness in her eyes and holding her nephew’s hand. She was not yet ready to speak about what happened, the nephew said.
Juan Cruz and his family live about eight homes away from the one that burned, he said.
About 11 p.m. Tuesday, Cruz was asleep in his home when awakened by a neighbor’s phone call, Cruz said. Already several people from the neighborhood stood outside watching firefighters work, he said.
Crews from New Braunfels, Seguin, Lake Dunlap, McQueeney, Schertz, and Marion battled the blaze for about an hour.
While he doesn’t personally know the family directly involved in the fire, he sees them around the neighborhood, Cruz said. One of Cruz’s children went to school with one of the victims, though, he said.
His daughters remained silent Wednesday morning on the way to school, Cruz said.
“Usually the kids are talking; they were quiet,” he said.
He took the opportunity to remind his children about fire safety at their own home, Cruz said. He told the 12- and 7-year-olds to ensure their own safety above all else in the event of a blaze.
“If there’s ever a fire in the home, go out,” Cruz said. “Don’t look for me, don’t look for momma. Just go out.”
Three of the victims of the fire were New Braunfels ISD students, according to a letter district administration sent to parents on Wednesday. One each went to New Braunfels High School, the Ninth Grade Center and Klein Road Elementary School, according to the letter.
District administrators notified each of the school’s counselors and administrators, who were prepared to help support students who needed it at each campus, the letter read.
“Please reach out to them if you have any question or need assistance for your child,” it read. “Our deepest condolences go to those directly affected by this loss.”
The GoFundMe account gofund.me/0ac02bb7 to help out the survivors of the fire was set up Wednesday.
Family members are accepting donations of clothing and other items at 301 Leisure Village Drive, Cindy said. Someone has started a meal train to help out and family and friends are sticking close to offer support for Norma and her son, Cindy said.
“Please, please pray for the whole family,” she said. “It’s a devastating tragedy. Love and hug on your family members because tomorrow’s never promised.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but Pinder said it does not appear suspicious.
