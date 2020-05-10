A dog who fell into the river, and his owner who jumped in to save him, both needed help getting out of the water.
When a pup named Bowie took a tumble down a bank in Starcke Park East and into the Guadalupe River, his owner Xander Stewart didn’t hesitate to follow to save his furry friend.
Stewart was sitting on a park bench with Bowie’s co-owner Nevada Ingram when they witnessed the dog slip down a steep hill near them about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Stewart said.
“I thought he (Bowie) broke his leg,” Ingram said. “I thought my dog was going to drown.”
With little time to react, Stewart chased Bowie down the hill and into the water where he and the dog became trapped with no way to climb up the cliffs around them, Stewart said.
The Seguin Fire Department responded to the call to assist Stewart and Bowie, Seguin Fire Marshal Greg Dreiss said.
Firefighters initially considered retrieving the duo with a ladder near the bank’s edge, but then decided to reach them on the river, Dreiss said.
“We put a boat in the water and were able to get both of them in it pretty quickly,” he said.
No one was injured, including Bowie, Dreiss said.
“It went pretty smooth. I couldn’t see them because they were underneath the brush line for me, but within a minute or two, they were in the boat,” the fire marshal said.
Dreiss said this isn’t the first time the fire department has taken action to rescue concerned pet owners from wet tumbles.
“We’ve done other dog rescues,” he said. “Every so often, we get dogs in the water and usually their humans are with them trying to save them and then we have to go get them with a ladder or with a boat.”
