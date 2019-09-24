GUADALUPE COUNTY — Guadalupe County law enforcement officers conducted operations over the weekend targeting criminal drug activity that resulted in a handful of arrests and seizures of allegedly illicit contraband.
The arrests happened on Friday and Saturday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigator Lt. John Flores said. Deputies concentrated their efforts in areas of Schertz and Cibolo in the county, he said.
“During this effort, (the) Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division partnered with members of (the) Cibolo Police Department and conducted several stops for traffic violations that developed into narcotic(s) violations,” Flores said. “As a result, a total of five narcotic(s) arrests were made from three separate stops.”
From Friday through early Saturday evening, the cooperating police agencies conducted directed patrols, he said. They focused increased patrol activity in several targeted areas to conduct simple traffic stops, Flores said.
Those stops eventually led to narcotics cases, he said. Citizens’ complaints led to the directed patrols, the lieutenant said.
Deputies and officers seized a firearm, a vehicle, nearly $11,000 in cash, and suspected drugs. Drug seizures included almost 11 grams of methamphetamine, more than 2 grams of cocaine, about a 1.5 grams of LSD, more than 7 pounds of marijuana, more than 2 pounds of edible THC, 120 THC cartridges and about 7 ounces of THC wax, Flores said.
Those arrested are:
• Austin Robinson, 24, of Live Oak, charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 between 2 grams and 400 grams;
• Eduardo Camargo, 31, of San Antonio, charged with possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 4 grams and 200 grams;
• Joshua Gonzales, 20, of San Marcos, charged with possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 4 grams and 400 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1A between 1 gram and 4 grams;
• Alejandro Granado, 18, of San Marcos, charged with possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 4 grams and 400 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1A between 1 gram and 4 grams; and
• Daisy Trejo, 20, of New Braunfels, charged with possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 2 between 4 grams and 400 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1 between 1 gram and 4 grams, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance penalty group 1A between 1 gram and 4 grams.
All five were arrested without further incident, Flores said. Each went to the Guadalupe County Jail, according to online jail records.
Robinson was released after posting a $35,000 bond on Saturday, the same day jailers booked him into the facility.
Camargo posted bonds totaling $100,000 and left the jail Sunday, a day after his arrest.
As for Gonzales Granado and Trejo, all three remained held Monday each under $295,000 in bonds.
Great Job SO and Cibolo PD !!! I am sure they didn't do nuffin!!!! Bonding out on 35K and 100 K they must have a stash!!!
