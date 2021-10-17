Some Guadalupe County voters’ ballots will look a little different from others’ as early voting begins this week for the Nov. 2 Constitutional Amendment Election.
Early voting is scheduled from Monday through Oct. 29, Guadalupe County Elections Administrator Lisa Hayes said. Eight local jurisdictions are holding joint elections with the county in addition to the Constitutional Amendment Election, she said.
“Each Guadalupe County voter’s ballot will contain races for all the jurisdictions in which that voter is eligible to vote, based on the address at which they are registered,” Hayes said. “Some voters may have only the eight Constitutional Amendments on their ballots, while others may have city, school, or water district races in addition to the Constitutional Amendments.”
Local entities across Guadalupe County holding elections are the cities of Cibolo, Schertz and Universal City; Comal, Navarro, New Braunfels and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City independent school districts; and Green Valley Special Utility District.
Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 22; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday; and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 through Oct. 29.
Voters can cast their votes at any of the voting center locations in the county, including the Seguin Elections Office, Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, Central Texas Technology Center, Grace Church in New Braunfels, New Berlin City Hall and the Schertz Elections Office Annex.
Sample ballots are available at the Seguin and Schertz elections offices, as well as the Guadalupe County Elections Office website at co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections .
Applications for ballot by mail must be received in the county elections office no later than close of business Friday, Hayes said. Applications for ballot by mail should be sent to Lisa Hayes, Early Voting Clerk, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin, TX 78155 or P.O. Box 1346, Seguin, TX 78156-1346.
Photo ID is required to vote, Hayes said.
“We still have curbside voting for voters who don’t want to enter the polling place but still want to vote in person,” she said.
The elections office will practice the same COVID-19 protocols that were in place for the last election in November, the elections administrator said. She also recognized that Guadalupe County Commissioners Court has begun the process of redistricting related to the United States Census data recently released. Redistricting will play no part in the Constitutional Amendment Election, she said.
“That will not take effect for this election,” Hayes said. “The voters don’t have to be concerned about any changes to their voting precincts or commissioner precincts for this November Constitutional Election.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.