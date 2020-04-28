Guadalupe County has confirmed seven new positive cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.
The last round of updates bring Guadalupe County to 80 total cases, according to the news release by Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder.
As of Tuesday night there were 32 active cases with 48 patients recovered.
Officials say Cibolo has 20 cases, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 15, the unincorporated county has 13, Seguin 12, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 11, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County six. Three residents remain hospitalized — one in Guadalupe County, the two other in another county.
