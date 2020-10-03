The opening of the First United Methodist Church’s Pumpkin Patch is delayed.
The patch was slated to open this weekend, but due to some issues with delivery, the pumpkins will not arrive as scheduled.
Each year, the church purchases a truckload of pumpkins from Pumpkin Patch USA. The group’s mission is to help support the Navajo Nation, Pumpkin Patch committee member Terry Webb said.
Due to issues with trucking, as of Friday, the delivery had not yet begun its journey from the Navajo Nation Reservation to Seguin.
Event organizers are hopeful the truck will soon make the trek to deliver the pumpkins before Halloween arrives, Webb said.
