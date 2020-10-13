Thoughts of the Depression-era tune “Happy Days Are Here Again” might pop into the minds of Guadalupe County residents when they learn the news that County Judge Kyle Kutscher made the move to reopen area bars that were shut down due to the pandemic.
In the summer, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shuttered drinking establishments across the state to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. On Wednesday, Abbott ordered that the businesses could reopen, but only under certain circumstances and only if county judges opted in to allow the reopening.
“Last week, the governor came out and said bars need to open,” Kutscher said. “Businesses have been impacted for months and months and they need to open. But then he went on to say, ‘but, the county judge has to make the decision.’”
Kutscher said he made the decision Monday after rounds of talks with affected individuals, business owners, city and county leaders, law enforcement personnel and more. About 1:40 p.m. Monday, he filed forms with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission so bars in the county could begin reopening Wednesday.
Those businesses may not begin operating again until the county gets a final go-ahead from the TABC, Kutscher said.
Certain protocols must be followed if a county judge opts into opening bars, the governor said. Dance floors in bars and similar places must remain closed, he said.
Also, similar to with restaurants, people inside bars must be seated while eating or drinking, though there will be some exceptions made for breweries, distilleries and wineries, Abbott said. Bar patrons must also wear masks when they are not seated at a table, and tables must be limited to six people or fewer, Abbott said.
All establishments must follow specific curfew guidelines. Also, bars that open can only operate at 50% capacity among other stipulations, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator/Fire Marshal Patrick Pinder said.
“Once the bar is open, it is required to have tables and chairs. They are only allowed to have six people at a table,” he said. “If a patron stands up, they have to have a mask on. All staff have to wear masks.”
Bars will have to stop selling alcoholic beverages at 11 p.m., Pinder said.
Other jurisdictions are asking bars that open to submit a form to county officials to let them know about the reopening, he said. Guadalupe County is asking owners to do the same, Pinder said.
Code enforcement and fire marshal’s office staff will be asked to help ensure safety here, he said.
Everyone will need to pitch in to make sure the county remains safe, Kutscher said.
“If we do our part to educate and inform those businesses, to work with them, not to go out and hand out $1,000 tickets but to support the businesses … I think we can all be successful,” he said. “As the county, we’re committed to working with the cities, fire marshals, code enforcement, law enforcement to try to get out the occupancy loads to get our the restrictions.”
Many people have been affected by the regulations placed on bars and other businesses, Kutscher said.
The order to reopen offers an opportunity for Guadalupe County residents, visitors, business owners and others to stand alongside the entrepreneurs and help them get through the tough times, as well as their staffs they employ, he said.
It’s a chance for the business owners and everyone else to show that they can follow the rules, Kutscher said.
“We need to prove a point in that respect,” Kutscher said. “The county is willing to do whatever it has to do to support those businesses.”
Each bar or similar establishment will need to complete a registration form and submit it to the county for approval before opening following Kutscher’s decision to opt in, Pinder said in a news statement released Tuesday. If approved, the business must continue to abide by Open Texas order requirements.
Once the county approves the bar registration but prior to opening for business, the bar or similar establishment also must provide safety protocols in outdoor areas.
Bars or similar establishments in the county seeking approval to open can find the form at the Guadalupe County website under the “COVID-19” and “Bar Registration” tabs.
